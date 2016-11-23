BRIEF-Delta Apparel files for mixed shelf of upto $150 mln
* files for mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghXrJN Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 23 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc's largest shareholder, Van Eck Associates, on Wednesday affirmed its support for the Canadian miner's proposed takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc as a deadline passed for shareholder proxy votes to be cast.
Toronto-based Kirkland Lake has offered to buy Newmarket, which operates mines and projects in Australia, in an all-stock transaction valued at about C$1 billion ($742.00 million).
($1 = 1.3477 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* FMC Technologies and Technip announce EU antitrust clearance
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 23 Investors pulled $9.7 billion from U.S.-based bond funds during the latest week in the stiffest blow of the year for those funds, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. The withdrawals, during the weekly period ending Nov. 16, come during a bond rout sparked by Donald Trump's unexpected Nov. 8 win in the U.S. presidential election. Markets are voting that Trump's victory could stoke inflation and economic growth, given