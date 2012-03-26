FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake Gold says power outage hits production
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake Gold says power outage hits production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said a week-long power interruption at its gold mill in Ontario has disrupted its gold production in the fourth quarter.

The company said some of its planned fourth-quarter production is now likely to be pushed into the first quarter of the next year.

Kirkland Lake Gold, which owns five old mines at the center of its namesake town, said the power failure was due to an equipment breakdown at the Macassa mine and production has been restored on Monday.

Ore production from the mine was stockpiled during the outage, the company said in a statement.

The company bought the Macassa mine and the 1,450 ton per day mill along with four former producing gold properties in December 2001.

Shares of Kirkland were trading up 2 percent at C$14.32 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

