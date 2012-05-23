UPDATE 1-Kirkland Lake Gold's mine to remain shut until May 31

May 23 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc said production from its mine in northern Ontario, halted due to a forest fire, will not restart before May 31.

The fire near Kirkland Lake, a town in northeastern Ontario, had caused power outages on Tuesday and disrupted operations at the company’s mines and those of AuRico Gold Inc.

During the down time, Kirkland Lake Gold would carry out some maintenance and other projects at the Kirkland Lake Mine Complex.

Shares of the company were trading flat at C$10.54 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.