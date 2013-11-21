FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland's Q3 earnings per share $0.06
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Kirkland's Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kirkland’s Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 earnings per share $0.06 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $106.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104 million * Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82 * Sees Q4 sales $159 million to $162 million * Sees FY 2013 sales $464 million to $467 million * Sees FY comparable store sales increase of 1 to 2% on a 52-week to 52-week

comparative basis * Says comparable store sales, including e-commerce sales, for the third

quarter of fiscal 2013 increased 4.9% compared * Says capital expenditures in fiscal 2013 are estimated to range between $18

and $19 million * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95 * Says anticipate that square footage growth will be at least 10% in the coming

year * Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $164.3 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
