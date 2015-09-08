FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Kit Digital executives arrested on U.S. fraud charges
September 8, 2015

Former Kit Digital executives arrested on U.S. fraud charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Tuesday against the former chief executive and chief financial officer of Kit Digital Inc for engaging in a scheme to mislead investors and regulators about the video technology provider’s health.

Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, the former CEO, was arrested on Monday in Colombia on market manipulation and accounting fraud charges filed in an indictment pending in federal court in Manhattan.

Robin Smyth, Kit Digital’s former CFO, was meanwhile arrested on Tuesday on accounting fraud charges, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

Lawyers for Tuzman and Smyth could not immediately be identified. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

