CORRECTED-BRIEF-KIT Digital's ex-CEO submits bid for company

Dec 5 (Reuters) - KIT digital Inc : * Group led by former chairman and CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman extends revised
acquisition offer to KIT digital board of directors * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says submitted a revised, non-binding offer letter in a
customary format to the KIT digital’s board * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says lowered indicative offer to acquire KIT digital to a
range of $1.35-$1.70 per share * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman- in absence of a response by December 12, ”we will
evaluate other options available to US” (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)