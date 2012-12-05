FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-KIT Digital's ex-CEO submits bid for company
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-KIT Digital's ex-CEO submits bid for company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove incorrect tag in headline)

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dec 5 (Reuters) - KIT digital Inc : * Group led by former chairman and CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman extends revised

acquisition offer to KIT digital board of directors * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says submitted a revised, non-binding offer letter in a

customary format to the KIT digital’s board * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman says lowered indicative offer to acquire KIT digital to a

range of $1.35-$1.70 per share * Kaleil Isaza Tuzman- in absence of a response by December 12, ”we will

evaluate other options available to US” (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.