UPDATE 1-Kit Digital estimates revenue below estimates, shares slide

* Estimates Q1 revenue of $59 mln, oper. loss of about $8 mln

* Shares down 29 percent

May 3 (Reuters) - Video technology provider Kit Digital Inc estimated first-quarter revenue well below analysts’ expectations and said it expects an operating loss, sending its shares down 29 percent to a three-and-a-half year low.

The company blamed longer-than-anticipated sales cycles and higher personnel costs, among other things, for the lackluster preliminary results posted on Thursday.

“Over the last several weeks, the management team and I have determined that previous guidance was too high,” CEO Barak Bar-Cohen said in a statement.

Kit Digital expects revenue of $59 million for the first quarter and an operating loss of about $8 million.

Analysts on average had been expecting earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $72.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“As we no longer have sufficient confidence in company financial guidance, as well as management strategy/execution communication, we are no longer confident in recommending Kit Digital shares,” ThinkEquity analyst Robert Coolbrith said in a note.

He downgraded the company to “hold” from “buy” and cut the price target on the stock by $16 to $6.

Kit Digital shares were down 23 percent at $4.91 in early trade on the Nasdaq, making the stock one of the biggest percentage losers on the exchange. They touched a low of $4.53 earlier in the session. Nearly 3.5 million shares changed hands by 1010 ET, three times their normal daily volume.

The company will report its quarterly results on May 15.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)