FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KIT Digital leaving Prague Stock Exchange
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 7:32 AM / in 5 years

KIT Digital leaving Prague Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - KIT digital Inc said on Thursday it was relocating its corporate headquarters to New York from Prague and would delist its shares from the Prague Stock Exchange.

It said the decision was approved by its board of directors. The company’s shares will continues to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market only.

The video technology company, which provides its services to some of the biggest technology, entertainment and media companies in the world including Google Inc, HP , Disney-ABC, MTV and BBC, had said in June it was in talks with several parties who have expressed interest in acquiring it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.