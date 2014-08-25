FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Kite Pharma's lead cancer therapy shows promise in study
August 25, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Kite Pharma's lead cancer therapy shows promise in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to change share price to $30.15 from $33.33)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Drug developer Kite Pharma Inc said its experimental cancer therapy showed potential in treating patients in an early-stage study.

The company’s lead drug, KTE-C19, is being developed to fight an aggressive form of blood cancer.

The immunotherapy involves genetically modifying a patient’s cells to target a protein found on the surface of some lymphoma and leukemia cells.

Kite’s shares were up 35.2 percent at $30.15 in extended trading. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
