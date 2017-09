Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust, an operator of community shopping centers, said it would buy Inland Diversified Real Estate Trust Inc for about $1.2 billion in stock.

The deal would allow Kite Realty to enter markets including Westchester, New York, Bayonne, New Jersey, Las Vegas, Virginia Beach and Salt Lake City.

Inland Diversified is a real estate investment trust.