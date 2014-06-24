NZ's Kiwi Income Property considers NZ$125 mln bond offer

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Kiwi Income Property Trust said on Wednesday it was considering offering up to NZ$125 million ($108.26 million) in seven-year fixed rate bonds next month.

The company said that it could comprise of an offer of NZ$100 million in senior secured bonds, with the ability to accept up to NZ$25 million in oversubscriptions. The bonds would only be offered in New Zealand, it added.

Kiwi Income has a portfolio of around 12 central business district office blocks and shopping malls worth about NZ$2.1 billion. ($1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alison Williams)