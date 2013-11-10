FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Kiwi Income Property Trust H1 profit rises
November 10, 2013 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Kiwi Income Property Trust H1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand property investor Kiwi Income Property Trust Ltd first half profit more than doubled, the company said on Monday.

It said net after tax profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$61.9 million ($51.1 million) compared with NZ$26.6 million a year earlier.

The company said the result was boosted by the completion of a major new building which added to earnings.

It said it expected the full year payout to be about 6.4 cents a unit.

Kiwi Income has a portfolio of central business district office blocks and shopping malls worth about NZ$2.1 billion. ($1 = NZ$1.21)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
