NZ's Kiwi Income Property Trust H1 profit rises

WELLINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand property investor Kiwi Income Property Trust Ltd first half profit more than doubled, the company said on Monday.

It said net after tax profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$61.9 million ($51.1 million) compared with NZ$26.6 million a year earlier.

The company said the result was boosted by the completion of a major new building which added to earnings.

It said it expected the full year payout to be about 6.4 cents a unit.

Kiwi Income has a portfolio of central business district office blocks and shopping malls worth about NZ$2.1 billion. ($1 = NZ$1.21)