New Zealand's Kiwi Income Trust year profit rises

WELLINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Kiwi Income Property Trust Ltd reported 23 percent rise in profit in the year to March 31 because of high occupancy rate and reduced debt.

New Zealand’s largest listed property company said the full year profit was NZ$ 109.8 million ($90.7 million) compared with last year’s NZ$89.2 million profit.

The company, which confirmed a dividend of 6.6 cents a unit from 7 cents a year ago, closed on Friday at NZ$1.22. It has gained more than 5 percent so far this year against a 14 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

Rental income fell 6 percent to NZ$135.5 million, but the company said it benefited from the repayment of more than NZ$100 million from the proceeds of asset sales and insurance.

Kiwi Income has a portfolio of 11 central business district office blocks and shopping malls worth nearly NZ$2.1 billion. ($1 = NZ$1.21) (reporting by gyles beckford)