Nov 5 (Reuters) - K&K Herbal Poland SA :

* Signs a contract for cooperation, production and delivery with PPH ELDEX-MEDICAL Leszek Dudarski

* Plans export of PPH ELDEX-MEDICAL’s Ojciec Klimuszko liquors under its own brand Franciscanum Herbs from Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon:

