KKR may invest at least $1 bln in SE Asia in next five years
October 25, 2012 / 8:05 AM / in 5 years

KKR may invest at least $1 bln in SE Asia in next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - KKR’s Southeast Asia head Ming Lu said the private equity firm has invested $1 billion in Southeast Asia since 2005 and could invest more than that amount in the region over the next five years.

The consumer sector and financial services were among the attractive areas in Southeast Asia, Lu said.

The firm’s co-founder Henry Kravis, in Singapore to open a new KKR office, told the same briefing he sees slow, steady growth in the United States and consumer trends getting better.

There was a real opportunity to invest in Spain in the financial sector, hotels and real estate, Kravis also said.

Lu said KKR was preparing Singapore’s MMI Holdings, a maker of precision machinery, for a public listing but that market conditions were not great right now.

