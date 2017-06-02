FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 3 months ago

KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.

The size of its Asian Fund III is larger than the $7 billion KKR originally targeted, underscoring an increase in the sizes of buyout deals in the region.

"We see a diverse set of opportunities across Asia Pacific stemming from rising consumption and urbanization trends in key markets as well as larger carve-out and cross-border transactions in countries such as Japan," Ming Lu, head of Asia private equity at KKR, said in a statement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

