FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-KKR raises $6 bln Asia fund, region's largest ever-sources
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 3:16 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-KKR raises $6 bln Asia fund, region's largest ever-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date of first Asia fund to 2007, not 2008)

HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - KKR & Co L.P. has finished raising its second pan-Asia fund, reaching $6 billion, according to sources, the largest private equity pool ever raised for the region, with strong demand from pension funds and endowments seeking emerging market returns.

KKR’s latest Asia fund, which follows a $4 billion regional fund it raised in 2007, is over-subscribed, the sources told Reuters, meaning demand exceeded the current total, despite challenges facing investors putting money into the region’s slowing economy.

The formal close of the fund is expected to be announced early next year, said the sources, who could not be named as the matter was confidential. KKR declined to comment.

KKR’s Asia portfolio includes S.Korean beer and soju maker Oriental Brewery and Vietnam’s Masan Consumer Corp. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Gregory Roumeliotis; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.