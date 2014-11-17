FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Matthew Claughton joins KKR Capstone Australia as director
November 17, 2014

MOVES-Matthew Claughton joins KKR Capstone Australia as director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - KKR Capstone Australia, the operations group that works on KKR & Co LP’s investments, appointed Matthew Claughton as its director in Sydney, as part of the company’s expansion in Australia.

Claughton was the group general manager of Pacific Brands’ Workwear business unit prior to joining KKR Capstone.

Frances Lim, a director on KKR’s global macro asset and allocation team, is relocating to Sydney by the year-end. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

