FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR says to invest $65 mln in first China healthcare deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 12, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

KKR says to invest $65 mln in first China healthcare deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $65 million in China Cord Blood Corp, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday, the global private equity firm’s first healthcare investment in China,

KKR’s investment through a convertible bond into China’s largest cord blood storage company will give the private equity firm about 24 percent of China Cord Blood on a fully diluted basis, according to an industry source.

Cord blood is found in the umbilical cords of newborn babies and is increasingly stored and used to treat diseases such as leukaemia and lymphoma.

China Cord Blood, listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2009 with a market cap of about $200 million, would use the money to expand operations in China, said the sources.

China’s penetration rate for cord blood storage is just 1 percent, but with a growing middle class and continuing government restrictions on how many children people can have, that rate is expected to rise as Chinese parents invest more in their children’s wellbeing.

China Cord Blood has operations in Beijing, Guangdong Province and Zhejiang Province, an area with more than 180 million people and about 1.9 million births annually, the statement said.

KKR invested in China Cord Blood through its $1 billion KKR China Growth Fund. Other investments from the fund include a $60 million in investment in the initial public offering of China Outfitters Holdings Ltd as a cornerstone investor.

The sources could not be identified as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

Citigroup Inc was financial adviser to KKR.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.