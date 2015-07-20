FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR buys majority stake in fibre optics group Deutsche Glasfaser
July 20, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

KKR buys majority stake in fibre optics group Deutsche Glasfaser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Buyout group KKR is acquiring a majority stake in German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser from Dutch investor Reggeborgh, the groups said in a statement.

KKR and Reggeborgh, which remains a minority investor, are planning to jointly invest about 450 million euros ($489 million) to bring Deutsche Glasfaser’s broadband access technology to more rural and suburban parts of Germany, they said on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deutsche Glasfaser was founded in 2012 and has connected about 100,000 German households and companies to its fibre-optic network.

$1 = 0.9208 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
