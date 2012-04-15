FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR eyes deal to buy BHP, Rio diamond units-report
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 15, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

KKR eyes deal to buy BHP, Rio diamond units-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR is working on a deal to buy and merge the diamond mining units of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, the Sunday Times reported.

KKR has appointed an adviser to help it with the joint bid strategy, the Sunday Times said, without citing sources.

KKR declined comment.

Sources told Reuters last month KKR was one of the few remaining parties working on a possible bid for BHP Billiton’s Canadian EKATI diamonds mine, after other bidders including Apollo and Gem Diamonds pulled out.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto, the world’s third-largest miner, effectively invited bids last month for its three diamonds mines.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.