KKR launches up to $200 mln selldown in Far East Horizon -IFR
May 4, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

KKR launches up to $200 mln selldown in Far East Horizon -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LP launched on Monday an up to $200 million selldown in Hong Kong-listed Far East Horizon Ltd, IFR reported, citing a term sheet.

KKR is offering 195 million shares of Far East Horizon, which provides equipment lease financing for small and medium-sized companies, in an indicative range of HK$7.90 to HK$8.15 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The shares are being offered at a discount of up to 6 percent to Monday’s close of HK8.40, putting the total deal at up to HK$1.59 billion.

KKR didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters emailed request for comment on the selldown.

Citigroup is acting as sole bookrunner for the sale, the term sheet showed. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)

