India's Gland Pharma says KKR to buy minority stake in company for $200 mln
#Market News
November 28, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

India's Gland Pharma says KKR to buy minority stake in company for $200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - India’s Gland Pharma said on Thursday U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP had agreed to invest about $200 million to buy a minority stake in the company.

KKR will acquire the minority stake in Gland Pharma, including the entire stake held by private equity fund, Evolvence India Life science Fund, in the Hyderabad-based firm, KKR said in a statement.

Gland Pharma develops and manufactures generic injectables primarily for the U.S. market, and also for India and other semi-regulated markets.

