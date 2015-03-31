KKR in talks over Groupon's S.Korean unit-Korea Economic Daily

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Hong Kong-based Anchor Partners are in talks to buy a majority stake in Groupon Inc’s South Korean unit for around 350 billion won ($316 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The two firms are in final talks to acquire a 51 percent stake in e-commerce firm Ticketmonster Inc, Korea Economic Daily reported, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

A Ticketmonster spokeswoman referred inquiries to Groupon. A Groupon spokeswoman in Korea declined to comment. Media representatives for KKR and Anchor Partners could not be immediately reached.