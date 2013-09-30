FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR to buy 10 pct of Qingdao Haier in biggest China deal to date
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 11:23 AM / 4 years ago

KKR to buy 10 pct of Qingdao Haier in biggest China deal to date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in white goods maker Qingdao Haier, the two companies said on Monday, in the U.S. private equity firm’s biggest investment in China to date.

The companies did not disclose the price KKR paid for the holding, but a person familiar with the matter said the firm paid around $550 million.

For KKR, the deal allows the firm to invest in a company that is inexpensive compared with its peers and is part of China’s booming consumer market.

For its part, Qingdao Haier links up with a global investment firm that can help the Chinese company expand beyond its local market.

Qingdao Haier, which makes and distributes washing machines, refrigerators, air-conditioners and other appliances, has a market value of some $5.8 billion. Trade in its shares was halted on Sept. 12, pending an announcement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.