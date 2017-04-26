FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
KKR to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 26, 2017 / 9:19 AM / 4 months ago

KKR to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).

KKR and JIP will pay 2,503 yen for each Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc share, a 6.4 percent discount from Wednesday's close, according to a joint statement from KKR and Japan Industrial Partners.

Hitachi Ltd, the largest shareholder in Hitachi Kokusai, said in a separate statement it would reduce its ownership to 20 percent after the deal is completed.

$1 = 111.1700 yen Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.