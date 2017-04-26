KKR to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).

KKR and JIP will pay 2,503 yen for each Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc share, a 6.4 percent discount from Wednesday's close, according to a joint statement from KKR and Japan Industrial Partners.

Hitachi Ltd, the largest shareholder in Hitachi Kokusai, said in a separate statement it would reduce its ownership to 20 percent after the deal is completed.