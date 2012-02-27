FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR's Kravis, Roberts each get nearly $30 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

KKR's Kravis, Roberts each get nearly $30 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - KKR & Co co-Chief Executive Officers Henry Kravis and George Roberts each received nearly $30 million in cash in 2011 from the private equity firm they help found.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Kravis received $29.99 million, the bulk it cash payments from carried interest.

Carried interest reflect KKR’s share of the investment profits of its funds. KKR’s investments range from retailer Toys R Us Inc to Internet domain registration firm Go Daddy Group Inc and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.

Kravis’ payout included $300,000 in salary, fees for serving as a director on certain portfolio companies, the use of a car and driver, and personal assistant services.

Roberts received $29.94 million, mostly cash payments from carried interest, according to the filing. He received $300,000 in salary, a car and driver, and personal assistant services.

KKR recently posted a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings as a drop in carried interest, driven by mark-to-market valuations of its assets, offset revenue from higher fees.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.