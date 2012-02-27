KKR's Kravis, Roberts each get nearly $30 mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - KKR & Co co-Chief Executive Officers Henry Kravis and George Roberts each received nearly $30 million in cash in 2011 from the private equity firm they help found.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Kravis received $29.99 million, the bulk it cash payments from carried interest.

Carried interest reflect KKR’s share of the investment profits of its funds. KKR’s investments range from retailer Toys R Us Inc to Internet domain registration firm Go Daddy Group Inc and hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc.

Kravis’ payout included $300,000 in salary, fees for serving as a director on certain portfolio companies, the use of a car and driver, and personal assistant services.

Roberts received $29.94 million, mostly cash payments from carried interest, according to the filing. He received $300,000 in salary, a car and driver, and personal assistant services.

KKR recently posted a sharp decline in fourth-quarter earnings as a drop in carried interest, driven by mark-to-market valuations of its assets, offset revenue from higher fees.