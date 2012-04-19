FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-KKR makes first U.S. retail real-estate investment
April 19, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-KKR makes first U.S. retail real-estate investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) closed a $196 million investment in Yorktown Center, a Chicago-area mall, marking its first retail real estate investment in the United States.

KKR said YTC Pacific will manage the day-to-day operations of the mall and is also a co-investor in the transaction. YTC Pacific is a partnership between Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Collarmelle Partners and Peter Fair.

Yorktown Center generates over $280 million in annual revenue and has many national retailers and department store chains like Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Forever21 and JC Penney.

KKR shares were down slightly at $14.23 in early trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

