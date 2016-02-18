FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR bets on Indian life insurance with 10 pct stake in Max Financial
February 18, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

KKR bets on Indian life insurance with 10 pct stake in Max Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firms KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it bought a 10 percent stake in Max Financial Services for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from “robust growth” in India’s life insurance market.

The investment was made from KKR’s Asian Fund II, the company said in a statement.

Max Group split several of its businesses last month into three separately listed entities, Max Financial Services, Max India, which have businesses in healthcare and health insurance, and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd, which makes specialty film for the packaging industry.

Max Financial Services owns a 72 percent stake in India’s fourth-largest private life insurer Max Life. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

