FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR vehicle in exclusive talks to buy Italy's Sirti
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 28, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

KKR vehicle in exclusive talks to buy Italy's Sirti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pillarstone Italy, an investment vehicle set up by U.S. private equity fund KKR, has entered exclusive talks to buy Italian telecommunications group Sirti, it said on Monday.

Pillarstone Italy aims to purchase the technology group, which used to be listed on the Milan bourse, to reorganise it and turn it around, it said in a statement without giving financial details of the deal.

KKR has originally created Pillarstone Italy to take on a portfolio of soured loans from Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.