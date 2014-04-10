FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former SEC official to join KKR as compliance chief - NYT
April 10, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Former SEC official to join KKR as compliance chief - NYT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Bruce Karpati, a former official at the Securities and Exchange Commission, is joining private equity firm KKR & Co LP as chief compliance officer, the New York Times reported citing a person briefed on the matter.

A KKR spokeswoman said the company does not comment on personnel matters.

Karpati, expected to start at KKR later this month, will succeed H.J. Willcox who left the firm last year, the newspaper said. (r.reuters.com/fuj48v)

Karpati left the SEC last year to become chief compliance officer of Prudential Financial Inc’s mutual fund arm.

Earlier, he led the SEC’s efforts to examine hedge fund performance data to uncover investment fraud.

Cases the SEC has brought during Karpati’s tenure include charging hedge fund star Philip Falcone with market manipulation and charging a former $1 billion hedge fund advisory firm and two executives with scheming to overvalue assets under management. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
