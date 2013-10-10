FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2013 / 2:54 AM / 4 years ago

KKR pays $200 mln for a stake in Malaysia's Weststar Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP will buy a “substantial minority” stake in Malaysian helicopter charter firm Weststar Aviation Services for 642 million ringgit ($200.63 million), the U.S. private equity company said in a statement on Thursday.

Weststar, controlled by politically connected tycoon Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim, is the largest provider of helicopter services to oil and gas companies in Southeast Asia, with a fleet of more than 40 helicopters.

“We believe trends in the oil and gas sector in Malaysia and the broader region are long term positive, and we look forward to supporting the company in its ambitious growth and expansion plans,” said Ming Lu, head of KKR’s Southeast Asian business, in a statement seen by Reuters ahead of a press conference.

