MOVES-KKR appoints Alejo Vidal-Quadras as director in Madrid office
#Funds News
December 1, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-KKR appoints Alejo Vidal-Quadras as director in Madrid office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm KKR & Co LP appointed Alejo Vidal-Quadras as a director in its Madrid office, responsible for developing and supporting KKR’s investment platforms in Spain.

Vidal-Quadras will be part of KKR’s private-equity team and reinforce coverage of the Spanish market for the other investments platforms such as credit, infrastructure and real estate.

He is joining KKR from 3i Group Plc where he was head of 3i Spain, responsible for investments in Spain and Portugal. Earlier he also worked at Rothschild in Madrid, providing M&A advisory services. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

