#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-REFILE-MOVES- Falk leaves KKR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects titles in second paragraph.)

By Jonathan Schwarzberg

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Erik Falk has left private equity firm KKR to pursue a new opportunity, sources said.

Falk oversaw some of the private credit funds within KKR's US$35bn credit business, which is run by Alan Burke on the leveraged credit side and Nat Zilkha on the private credit side, according to a source.

His last day was April 3.

Falk previously served as co-head of leveraged credit at KKR Asset Management.

Falk was the co-portfolio manager of the KKR Lending Partners II LP fund, which closed in April 2015 after raising US$1.34bn, according to KKR's website. The fund focused on priavetely-originated senior loans.

Falk did not return a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)

