Jan 12 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm KKR & Co appointed Haroun van Hovell as a managing director and head of its energy team in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prior to KKR, van Hovell was a managing director with Riverstone Holdings, responsible for sourcing and managing investments for the energy industry. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)