MOVES-KKR hires debt experts from Rialto Capital - WSJ

Jan 8 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has hired Matt Salem and a team of debt experts from Rialto Capital Management with plans to start making real-estate debt investments for the first time since forming its property group in 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Salem will head the team of about a dozen people who will be responsible for making investments in preferred equity and other forms of junior credit by using funds from KKR's balance sheet, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1IthJmU)

Salem and the team is expected to join KKR in a few weeks, the newspaper said, citing the source.

Prior to joining KKR, Salem was the managing director, Investment Management at Rialto Capital Management, a unit of Lennar Corp.

KKR declined to comment, while representatives at Rialto were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.