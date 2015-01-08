FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-KKR hires debt experts from Rialto Capital - WSJ
#Funds News
January 8, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-KKR hires debt experts from Rialto Capital - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has hired Matt Salem and a team of debt experts from Rialto Capital Management with plans to start making real-estate debt investments for the first time since forming its property group in 2011, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Salem will head the team of about a dozen people who will be responsible for making investments in preferred equity and other forms of junior credit by using funds from KKR's balance sheet, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1IthJmU)

Salem and the team is expected to join KKR in a few weeks, the newspaper said, citing the source.

Prior to joining KKR, Salem was the managing director, Investment Management at Rialto Capital Management, a unit of Lennar Corp.

KKR declined to comment, while representatives at Rialto were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

