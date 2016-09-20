FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-KKR names CDFC executive as head of Greater China operations
September 20, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

MOVES-KKR names CDFC executive as head of Greater China operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP said Paul Yang, who has two decades of industry experience in Asia, would lead its operations in Greater China as the firm seeks to expand the scope of investments in the region.

Yang, who will take over the role of KKR's Head of Greater China from January, is currently the president and chief executive of China Development Financial Corp.

David Liu, the current head of Greater China will leave at the end of this year, KKR said in a statement. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
