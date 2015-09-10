FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KKR leads $42 mln investment in Israeli big data firm Optimal+
September 10, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

KKR leads $42 mln investment in Israeli big data firm Optimal+

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - KKR is leading a $42 million investment in Israel’s Optimal+, a big data analytics company that provides insights to the semiconductor industry.

KKR said on Thursday it is investing alongside existing lead investors Carmel Ventures and Pitango, both Israeli venture capital funds. KKR will support global expansion plans of Optimal+ with capital as well as access to its network of companies and technology experts.

Optimal+ was founded in 2005 in Tel Aviv by its chief executive Dan Glotter and has been rolling out its products over the last four years. Its software analyses and processes more than 25 billion chips per year to help customers improve their product quality, output yields and processing times.

In January KKR invested in Israel’s ClickTale, whose software enables website owners to see how people behave on their sites. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
