FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR hires Deutsche Bank's Raposio to boost Australia debt team - memo
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 4 years ago

KKR hires Deutsche Bank's Raposio to boost Australia debt team - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co L.P. has hired Deutsche Bank’s Diane Raposio as a director to work in its client coverage and capital markets teams in Australia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The hire comes as private equity firms around Asia are expanding their debt product teams to fill a gap left by retreating European banks.

Raposio, who had been a managing director and head of leveraged debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank since 2009 for Australia and New Zealand, will report to Justin Reizes, head of KKR Australia, and will begin her new role in May.

She will be responsible for building and maintaining client relationships with KKR’s Client & Partner group, and for structuring, syndication and distribution of Australia and Asia-originated debt and equity products, the memo said.

A Deutsche spokeswoman confirmed that Raposio had left the company and been replaced by Marla Heller.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.