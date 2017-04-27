FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Buyout firm KKR Q1 earnings beat forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

Buyout firm KKR Q1 earnings beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LP posted better-than-expected earnings on Thursday as a jump in income on the back of higher investment returns lifted the bottom line.

New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of $549.9 million after taxes in the first quarter, compared to a loss of $553 million a year ago. That translated to 65 cents a share. Analysts had forecast earnings of 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.