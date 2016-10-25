FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 10:40 AM / in 10 months

Buyout firm KKR Q3 earnings beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported higher-than-expected earnings on Tuesday as stronger energy and credit markets boosted investment returns.

New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of $598.2 million in the third quarter after taxes, compared with a loss of $314.8 million a year earlier.

That translated to an economic net income of 71 cents per share, reversing a loss of 37 cents a year earlier and comfortably above an analysts' forecast of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jason Neely)

