March 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LP’s head of retail investing Michael M. Calbert has left the company, it said on Friday.

Nathaniel H. Taylor, a partner at the firm, will take over from Calbert, who joined KKR in 2000.

Taylor has been involved with investments in Cafe Coffee Day, Dalmia Cement, Sun Microsystems, Toys ‘R’ Us, among others at KKR, the company website said.

Before joining KKR in 2005, Taylor was with Bain Capital.