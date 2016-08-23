FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-KKR set to hire Northstar's Shastry to head Southeast Asia - sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 23, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

MOVES-KKR set to hire Northstar's Shastry to head Southeast Asia - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm KKR is set to hire Ashish Shastry from Singapore-based Northstar Group as the head of its Southeast Asian business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

One of the people said Shastry, who joined Northstar in 2012 and earlier spent over a decade at TPG, will join KKR later this year. Shastry is a managing partner at Northstar.

The people declined to be identified as the information had not been publicly announced.

KKR declined comment and an external spokesman at Northstar had no immediate comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Shastry's planned move. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.