KKR leads $45 million investment in medical device maker
March 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

KKR leads $45 million investment in medical device maker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) said on Tuesday it is investing $45 million into California-based medical device maker Spirox Inc with a group of other investors, the latest in a string of similar deals in the sector.

KKR led the latest round of financing that included investors such as venture capital fund HealthQuest Capital, private equity firm Aisling Capital and investment firm Aperture Venture Partners.

Spirox specializes in making medical devices for patients with blocked noses.

KKR, which manages $120 billion as of Dec. 31, invested $35 million in an Australian handheld ultrasound device maker in November. It has invested over $9 billion of equity in health care companies since 1995.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

