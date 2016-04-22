Chinese suitors vie for German appliance maker-sources

HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters) - KKR has shortlisted China’s Joyoung and KingClean Electric for the sale of German coffee machine maker WMF, which it owns, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The two Chinese suitors are relatively new to overseas acquisitions. The German company is seen fetching more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), one of the people said.

Others shortlisted included France’s Groupe SEB, which owns the Moulinex brand, Italy’s De Longhi and Sweden’s Electrolux, the people added. Final bids are due by mid-May, the people said, declining to be identified as the sale process is confidential.

Joyoung and KingClean Electric declined to comment. Electrolux and SEB also declined to comment, while De Longhi was not available for immediate comment. KKR declined to comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Arno Schuetze; Additional; Additional reporting by Tris Pan and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Lisa Jucca)