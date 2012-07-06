FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-KKR to buy Germany's WMF for at least 587 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-KKR to buy Germany's WMF for at least 587 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says agreed to buy Crystal Capital’s majority stake

* Ordinary shareholders offered 47 euros apiece

* Preference shareholders offered 3-month avg price

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR is set to buy German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million), seeking to expand the business in Asia and the United States.

KKR said it has agreed to buy a 52 percent voting stake in WMF from main shareholder Crystal Capital, an investment vehicle controlled by Swiss financial investor Capvis for 47 euros per share.

It would offer the same amount to the remaining owners of ordinary shares with voting rights, equivalent to a premium of about 24 percent over Thursday’s closing price.

WMF is a “true German industry champion with significant further growth potential,” said Silke Scheiber, director at KKR.

The private equity firm said it would push for “further market penetration and international expansion, especially in Asia and the USA”.

Owners of non-voting preference shares will be able to tender their shares for the volume-weighted average stock exchange price of the WMF preference shares during the last three months, but for no less than 31.70 euros apiece.

This offer also applies to Capvis’ holding of 5 percent of WMF’s preference shares.

Capvis, which bought its stake for 92 million euros in 2006, stands to make at least 238 million euros from the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.