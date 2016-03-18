FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tableware maker WMF draws strategic, investor interest -sources
March 18, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR has started the sale of coffee machine maker WMF in a potential 1.5 billion euro ($1.70 billion) deal, attracting interest from several household appliances makers and private equity groups.

France’s Groupe SEB, which owns the Moulinex brand, will bid as will Italy’s De Longhi, the people said. China’s Haier and U.S.-based Middleby are also expected make an offer, while China’s Midea and Japan’s Panasonic have decided against bidding.

It remained unclear if Sweden’s Electrolux would bid, they said.

Separately, buyout groups Advent, Bain, Bridgepoint, Cinven, BC Partners, Apax will hand in offers, the sources said.

All companies declined to comment, except for SEB, Haier and Middleby, which were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Additional reporting by Mia Shanley, Elisa Anzolin and Stella Tsang; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
