BRIEF-KKR says NAXI could still reach $8 bln
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-KKR says NAXI could still reach $8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP Head of global capital and asset management Scott nuttall, on a conference call with analysts, says: * Expects North American Fund XI to close at between $7 billion and $8 billion next year * Could make more acquisitions in the public markets space after Prisma * Overlap with Asia II fund may have been responsible for less fundraising traction in NAXI of late * To raise second mezzanine fund in the not so distant future * Firm has little exposure in southern Europe as far as

private equity is concerned

