BRIEF-KKR's North American fund reaches $7.5 billion
February 7, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-KKR's North American fund reaches $7.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP in a conference call: * Head of asset management bill sonneborn says 2006 fund domestic netting holes have been reduced to $275 million * Head of asset management bill sonneborn says 2006 fund overseas netting holes have been filled * Head of Kkr global capital and asset management Scott nuttall says European private equity portfolio appreciated 50 percent in 2012 * Scott Nuttall says Asia II fund has over $5 billion in committments, expects close in 30-60 days * Scott Nuttall says naxi fund reached $7.5 billion, extending funraising to second half of the year * Bill Sonneborn says IPO market pick-up offers opportunities for exit * Scott Nuttall says optimistic Kkr will deploy more capital in private equity investments this year, debt easily available

