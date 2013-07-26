FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KKR's N. American fund raises over $8 billion
July 26, 2013 / 3:15 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP’s head of global capital and asset management Scott Nuttall on a conference call with analysts: * NAXI has over $8 billion in committments * KKR has allocated additional $250 million each to its real estate, energy and special situations strategies * 87 percent of private equity portfolio debt is either fixed or swapped to fix * Balance sheet portfolio over time to be more invested in real estate, energy and public markets * sees opportunity to launch second infrastructure fund

